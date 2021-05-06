Former Union Minister Pon.Radhakrishnan tests Corona positive

Chennai :

Senior BJP leader Pon Radhakrishnan was tested Covid positive and has been admitted to the Madurai Rajaji Government Hospital for further treatment. Reports said that he took his RT-PCR test yesterday, which turned out to be positive, following which he was admitted to the Rajaji hospital.





Further details are awaited.





The BJP Leader who recently contested in the Kanyakumari by-poll lost to Congress candidate Vijay Vasanth by a margin of 1,11,491 votes.





With the rapid increase spread of the corona virus, lakhs of people are getting infected in India, every day. Apart from general public, many top political leaders and cinema actors are also getting infected by this deadly virus.





Earlier, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Manmohan Singh and DMK MP Kanimozhi were among the political leaders who were diagnosed with Corona.