Hosp forces kin to sign bond of Rs 2L to get COVID victim’s body

Madurai :

Nagarajan was the sole breadwinner of the family and passed away on May 3 and his relatives claimed the hospital initially refused to release the body unless payment was made, sources said on Wednesday.





Ramu, one of his kin and an auto rickshaw driver from Othakadai, Madurai, said Nagarajan complained of cold and fever and was admitted to the hospital 14 days ago. He tested positive and the administration demanded Rs 7 lakh as cost of treatment. However, after negotiation, they agreed on Rs 3.5 lakh.Since the family did not have the money demanded by the hospital after his death, the body was not handed over to the relatives. Later, on conditions of a stamp paper, having two thumb impressions, that Rs 2 lakh be paid soon, the body was released.





Madurai Joint Director of Health, P Venkatachalam, when contacted, said, he had no knowledge of this complaint, but a team would conduct enquiries and take necessary action under the Tamil Nadu Clinical Establishments Act, 1997, if the concern was genuine, he added. He said this was the first instance where the body of the victim was released with conditions on stamp paper.