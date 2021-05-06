Stalin Appointed CM: DMK leaders push for Deputy CM post: Sources

Chennai :

“Though there was hectic lobbying in our party for possible ministerial berths, major portfolios will go to only senior leaders,” a party functionary said on condition of anonymity.





He also pointed out that new faces, who worked hard in the elections, were identified for ministerial berths. Hinting that Senthil Balaji, who switched from AIADMK to DMK and won the Karur constituency, might also get a minister berth, the DMK leader added that women legislators might also get chances.





As the official announcement of DMK ministers is likely to be released shortly, aspirants of ministerial posts and newly elected DMK members of the party have already met the top party leaders.





Stalin also held discussions with his senior party functionaries and also met a few district secretaries from the party to get their opinion for coming out with a probable minister’s list.





With several lists of probable ministers already circulating in social media since Tuesday evening, DMK sources further said that names of Duraimurugan, KN Nehru, Poonmudi and I Periyasamy are expected to figure at the top of the list.





The swearing-in ceremony at Raj Bhavan on Friday will be a low-key affair over the pandemic.



