Tamil Nadu records 23,310 new cases and 167 deaths

Chennai :

Of the daily total, 22 were imported from other states and two cases were imported from other countries. The total number of cases seen in the State so far stands at 12,72,602.





In the districts, Coimbatore had 2,029 cases and Chengalpettu 1,755. Tiruvallur had 1,385 cases, Madurai 914, and Thoothukudi 741. Tirunelveli and Tiruchy had 653 and 652 respectively.





Of the deaths, 34 did not have any pre-existing comorbidities. With 73 deaths in private healthcare facilities and 94 in public facilities, the total number of deaths in the State so far stands at 14,779.





A total of 1,55,382 samples were tested across the State, bringing the total numbers of samples taken so far to 2,33,93,857. There were 20,062 recoveries in the State, bringing the recoveries to 11,29,512.