Cars taken on monthly rental and sold, 2 held in Kumbakonam

Thiruchirapalli :

Sources said that Manikanda Raja (33), an IT professional of Perungudi in Chennai, had given his car to one Malaisamy (37) of Kumbakonam on monthly rental basis. Since Malaisamy sent him the monthly rent properly, Manikanda Raja suggested his friends and colleagues to give their cars too to Malaisamy on similar deal. Thus, Malaisamy got as many as 41 cars from various parts of the state.





Malaisamy did not default on the monthly payment to the car owners for three months, but stopped sending money thereafter. When Manikanda Raja insisted for the monthly rent, Malaisamy told him that several cars were stolen, and he had lodged a complaint with the police, who are making efforts to trace the culprits.





Not satisfied with the response, Manikanda Raja along with his friends came to Kumbakonam a few days back and lodged a complaint against Malaisamy with the Natchiyarkoil police.





The police during investigations found the fraud committed by Malaisamy and secured him. During the course of interrogation, Malaisamy confessed to the police that he had pledged the cars with his associates Dharmaraj (29) and Gopinath (30) from Kumbakonam, Vignesh (35) from Sakkottai and they had rented the car on monthly basis to some other persons.





Malaisamy informed the police that four cars are with Gopinath, 10 with Dharmaraj, 13 with Vignesh and another 14 in his possession. Subsequently, the police recovered all the 28 cars and arrested Malaisamy and Dharmaraj on Tuesday night.





Police said that they have launched a manhunt for Gopinath and Vignesh, who had gone into hiding. Only after their arrest, the remaining cars would be recovered, the police added.