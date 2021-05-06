Wild jumbo Rivaldo put into kraal for treatment

Coimbatore :

The animal was lured into the kraal by offering its most preferred delicacies like sugarcane and fruits. It was not administered any sedation.





Rivaldo, which has been habituated to live in harmony with human beings, was taken into the kraal to be treated for a deep injury in its trunk. “Due to its wound, the animal faces difficulty in consuming food and prefers easily available food given by tourists and local residents. Sometimes, Rivaldo could be seen even looking out for something to eat from the garbage,” said an official.





Rivaldo also suffers from poor sight on its right eye requiring medical attention. A month ago, the Forest Department tried in vain to woo the animal by walking to the Theppakadu elephant camp by offering fruits all through the way. After co-operating initially, the animal suddenly retreated back to its habituated ‘Vazhaithottam’ area, thus forcing the Forest Department to suspend the operation.





The Forest Department took such efforts after a wild elephant was subjected to cruelty by a group of men, who hurled a burning object on it. “After Rivaldo was put into the kraal, it showed some resistance in an attempt to come out. Soon, it turned calm and began to consume the fruits kept inside. The animal will be trained to follow commands before commencing treatment by a team of expert veterinarians,” said an official.