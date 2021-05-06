Situation in Pondy alarming, observes High Court

Chennai :

The first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy, made the observation on Wednesday while hearing submissions from the Puducherry Government pleader that there existed three oxygen units manufacturing 82 tonnes of oxygen per day and hence there was no shortage of availability.





However, the bench on pointing out that the number of cases in such a small place is alarming, sought the bureaucrats to not let down their fight against the virus notwithstanding the transition of power in progress at the union territory.





Also, to submissions from the Additional Solicitor General appearing for the Centre that there exists an arithmetic to the distribution of oxygen based on the numbers affected in the respective states and the population, the Chief Justice also held that it should not be a case of one state cornering the major shares. “There ought to be equitable sharing and decisions taken on rational and reasonable considerations,” the Chief Justice stressed.





The bench also directed a petitioner who had moved a PIL seeking a complete lockdown in Tamil Nadu for the next two weeks to forward the plea to ASG for response.





The Chief Justice also slammed a petitioner seeking to ban sale of cigarettes in Puducherry similar to closure of liquor shops and bars saying there is no scientific basis to such a claim.