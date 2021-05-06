Reply sought on plea to close Tasmac shops

Madurai :

A petition filed by B Ramkumar Adityan of Tiruchendur came up for hearing before a division bench of Justices MS Ramesh and B Pugalendhi. Saturdays witnessed large congregation of people in vegetable and meat markets in view of intense curbs on Sunday and also, tipplers flocked state-run Tasmac liquor outlets across the state. Be it markets or liquor stores, anti-COVID norms like social distancing were often flouted. Though the meat and fish markets were banned on Saturdays, the Tasmac shops are not closed as no instructions was issued for the same.





Stating that there’s no scientific proof or any data or concrete evidence that the COVID-19 weekend Sunday lockdowns would prevent spreading of coronavirus, the plea suggested decentralised handling of retail markets with increased public and private bus services with 50 per cent occupancy instead of a total shutdown.





The bench, after hearing, adjourned the case to June 4.