BJP may be given Dy CM post, says Rangasamy

NR Congress chief N Rangasamy, who is likely to be sworn in as Puducherry Chief Minister on May 7, said that the post of Deputy Chief Minister may be given to the BJP. “If the Centre desires, then the post of Deputy Chief Minister may be considered for BJP,” he told media in Salem on Wednesday.
The Chief Minister elect visited ‘Appa Paithiyam Swamy’ temple at Suramangalam in Salem and offered prayers. He placed the list of winners at the sanctum sanctorum to seek the blessings of the saint. Earlier, Rangasamy was accorded a rousing welcome.
“The BJP will definitely be part of the new ministry. The issue of giving Deputy Chief Minister post to BJP has not been deliberated so far. However, it would be considered, if the Centre desires,” Rangasamy said.
