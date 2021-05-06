When will Sterlite begin Oxygen supply, CJ asks Centre

Chennai :

Directing the Additional Solicitor General R Sankaranarayanan to get necessary instructions in this regard and report the same on Thursday, the first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Rama moorthy said, “All of India will benefit by that. The virus does not choose one state or another.” “We must all be together; we must all cooperate. The post mortem can happen later. We have to tackle it. That’s why we have prefaced our orders by saying we are not experts; we only just want to monitor,” the chief Justice observed while hearing the suo motu plea regards the state’s preparedness in containing second wave.





Also, the bench on pointing out that a lot of aid has come in from Germany, Europe and even small countries like Romania, but they appear to be stuck in airports and ports, said, “There must be some clarity and such aid distributed without any kind of bureaucratic red-tape.”





Senior counsel P Wilson submitted that the Southern States by consent have agreed to the allocation of 500 MT of oxygen per day to Tamil Nadu. But an empowered group of secretaries at the Centre has put the proposal on hold citing some other proceedings.





The CJ also suggested that the initial production can be used to serve local areas.