AIADMK factions brace up for LoP battle

Chennai :

AIADMK leaders EPS and OPS - both are eyeing the coveted leader of the Opposition post, a highly placed AIADMK source confirmed stating that the outgoing chief minister EPS has summoned the party MLAs and the seniors to discuss the issue.





However, a few MLAs are yet to decide their choice, the source said stating that the issue will be settled in a couple of days.





Another issue is that a section of party workers wishes that AIADMK joint coordinator R Vaithilingam is elevated as the deputy leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, a post held by the DMK general secretary Duraimurugan. However, AIADMK leader KP Munusamy, who is also the party joint coordinator had shown interest in the post and has started meeting the Kongu region MLAs in this regard.





Interestingly both Vaithilingam and Munusamy are Rajya Sabha MPs and are likely to resign their post after winning the MLA seats.





“MLAs will soon meet to elect the Opposition leader in the Assembly and the party functionaries will decide the leader of the Opposition,” said AIADMK senior leader and former minister B Valarmathi who met EPS on Wednesday.





AIADMK spokesperson Kovai Selvaraj had extended his support to OPS stating that being the party coordinator, OPS should assume the post of leader of the Opposition.





“The party is slowly going into the hands of AIADMK leaders from the Kongu region and other regional satraps are sidelined. Villupuram strongman CVe Shanmugham and Vaithilingam were the only leaders who will question others, but Shanmugham had lost the polls,” rued a former AIADMK MLA confirming the growing dissent in the party over the issue.





A couple of AIADMK district secretaries have also asked the party workers to put up posters greeting EPS to head the party in the Assembly, AIADMK sources confirmed.