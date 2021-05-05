Vijay Sethupathi, activists urge Stalin not to reopen Sterlite plant

Chennai :

The social activists also called upon the DMK leader not to allow expansion of Adani Port, and to scrap the Salem-Chennai Expressway project.





In a representation titled "An Environmental Justice Manifesto for Your Urgent Consideration", the social activists opined that the environmental degradation hurts women, poor, marginalised communities, farmers, and fishermen.





The activists also asked Stalin to strengthen the public consultation and participation in environmental decision-making.