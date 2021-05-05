3 die in ambulance at Salem Government Medical College hospital

Salem :

Three people including a 30-year-old woman and two men aged 40 and 42 years, died in an ambulance while undergoing treatment for Covid at the Salem Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Memorial Medical College Hospital.





While there are 800 beds with an oxygen facility in the Medical college hospital, the daily new Covid cases in the district are touching more than 500 and this makes it difficult for the hospital to accommodate patients.





The three people were treated in an ambulance as there were no beds available and the patients were shifted to the Government Medical college after treatment at a Private hospital in Salem till the last moment.





SGMKMCH dean Dr R Murugesan told IANS said: "The hospital has 800 beds with Oxygen facilities but there are 500 fresh Covid cases every day and this makes it impossible to treat everyone in beds. These patients were brought to the Medical college after the eleventh hour and this made the treatment more difficult."





The Salem Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Memorial College and Hospital will be increasing 200 more beds with Oxygen as the Covid cases are on a surge.