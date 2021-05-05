Amma to be Anna canteens as political hue changes in Tamil Nadu

Chennai :

The new DMK government under M.K. Stalin is to rename the Amma canteens founded by former Chief minister J. Jayalalithaa as Anna canteens.





The Amma canteens, started by Jayalalithaa when she was Chief minister in 2013, have grown to 407 in number at present. Totally funded by the Greater Chennai Corporation, the Amma canteens are providing Idlis at Re 1, a plate of rice and dal at Rs 3 and a plate of Chappathi and dal at Rs 3.





On Tuesday, DMK cadres had vandalized a canteen at Mogappiar and sparked tensions between the DMK and AIADMK supporters.





The new government is all set to rename the canteens in the name of the party founder and former Chief minister C.N. Annadurai. The Amma canteens were providing solace to the poor and the needy and were considered as one of the best social initiative of the AIADMK government in Chennai corporation.





The DMK in its election manifesto had promised to open 500 canteens in the name of "Kalaignar" across the state to provide food for the needy and underprivileged at subsidized rates.





DMK leader Duraimurugan while speaking to IANS said, "The DMK has promised to open canteens to provide quality food at low rates across the state and we will be implementing that as a first measure immediately after the government assumes office."





The DMK government is also bent on opening free drinking water kiosks across Chennai and in all metro cities to start with. This will be totally supported by the concerned municipal corporations who in turn can raise funds through the CSR platforms.





Political parties in Tamil Nadu are used to provide several welfare schemes and freebies to the people and the names are changed according to the political party in power at the time.