Parliamentarian or Legislator, KP Munusamy still undecided

He won the Assembly polls by contesting from Veppanahalli seat in Krishnagiri district. “I am undecided whether to continue as a Rajya Sabha MP or become an MLA. I will declare my decision after discussing with the party high command,” he told media in Krishnagiri.





Party sources said that Munusamy contested the Assembly polls hoping to become a minister, if the party comes to power. However, the AIADMK has lost power to DMK. The party’s loss has played spoilsport with the game plan of the AIADMK leader and thereby left him perplexed on the next move.





The Representation of People’s Act mandates that one cannot be an MP and an MLA at the same time. AIADMK party functionaries claimed that Munusamy is most likely to continue as a Rajya Sabha MP as it is a better option than being an opposition MLA in the Assembly.





However, in that case, a by-election becomes inevitable to Veppanahalli constituency, which may work out in the favour of the ruling party to boost its tally in the Assembly. KP Munusamy, who lost in the 2016 Assembly polls by contesting in Pennagaram constituency, was appointed as the party’s Deputy Co-ordinator following the demise of former chief minister J Jayalalithaa. After he contested un- successfully in the 2019 parliamentary polls from Krishnagiri constituency, the party elevated him as a Rajya Sabha MP.