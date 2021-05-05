Ignoring Mukkulathors cost AIADMK dearly, says Karunas

Thiruchirapalli :

Speaking to reporters, Karunas said, the people belonging to Mukkulathor community, which comprised of Kallar, Maravar and Agamudayar, have been insisting the AIADMK government since 2016 to release an order as Thevar community after merging all the three castes, but they have never heeded our request.





“We also submitted a charter of 12 demands, but the government did not fulfil even one request. So, the people from these communities had taught them a fitting lesson in the assembly polls,” Karunas said.





Recalling that he had earlier warned the AIADMK not to ignore the Mukkulathor community otherwise it would cause a negative impact in the elections, Karunas said, the AIADMK overlooked my caution and lost many of its stronghold in central and southern regions where the people from these communities are in large numbers.





This apart, the AIADMK failed to factor in the impact that would be caused by the entry of parties like Naam Tamilar Katchi and Makkal Needhi Maiam, which have together polled votes of over 40 lakh youngsters, he added.





He also said that the Pulipadai would submit its 12 demands to the DMK government and expressed hope that the new regime would fulfill them.