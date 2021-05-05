1,212 contract nurses made permanent government staff

Chennai :

Officials from the Directorate of Medical Education said that as the number of cases of COVID-19 have been on an increasing trend, the demand for healthcare staff and staff nurses has increased and thus, the temporary staff nurses will be employed as permanent employees.





The nurses who has cleared the Medical Recruitment Board examination up to the year 2015-16, will be considered for permanent employment. The nurses who were on contract basis, were given permanent postings as their contract ends on May 5, 2021.





The contract nurses who were being paid Rs 15,000, will now receive a salary of Rs 40,000. They are required to join duty at the appointed medical college hospitals before May 10, 2021.





The nurses had raised the request with the Director of Medical Education and Health Secretary regarding the regularisation of employment, salary increment and non- salaried benefits on accommodation and work facilities around three years ago. As the nurses had staged protest and strike work the state health department had promised the nurses that their demands will be considered upon the completion of the contract.





The officials with the Directorate of Medical Education said that these permanent nurses will be posted for COVID-19 duties in government medical collegehospitals.