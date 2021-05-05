92 flights cancelled due to poor patronage

Chennai :

Airport sources said on Tuesday that the number of passengers who were arriving at Chennai came down to 2,300 passengers, which is the lowest count in the past few months. As the footfall of the departing passengers were also very less as many as 92 flights were forced to cancel on Tuesday alone. The flights which were supposed to arrive and depart to Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Kochi, Indore, Andaman, Madurai, Tiruchy, and Goa were cancelled.





Airport sources said only 103 flights were operated in Chennai airport on Tuesday. However, the flights to Mysore and Selam departed with only two and four passengers. Several other flights also had only less than 20 passengers. The officials said the situation would be very difficult for the airlines if the same is continued in the upcoming days.