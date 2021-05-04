Udayanidhi Stalin calls on DMDK leader Vijayakanth

Chennai :

The DMK scion, who crushed PMK leader A.V.A. Kassali by a margin of 69,355 votes from Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni constituency in his electoral debut, also called on leaders of the alliance partners of the DMK including MDMK chief Vaiko, and VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan. He would be meeting CPI-M and CPI state Secretaries, G. Balakrishnan and K. Ramakrishnan, to seek their blessings after the glittering electoral victory.

Talking to IANS, Vaiko said: "Udayanidhi Stalin is a nice young man, his oratory skills are exemplary and he will develop into a good leader in the future... he is an asset to the secular and revolutionary leadership of Tamil Nadu."

Udayanidhi, an actor-turned-politician, is now on a thanksgiving spree to the party cadres and the people of his constituency. He is expected to get a berth in his father's cabinet, likely to be sworn-in on Friday.

"Udayanidhi Stalin is a good leader and he is meeting all our alliance partners as a courtesy call and to cement personal relationships with senior leaders of our alliance partners," DMK General Secretary Duraimurugan told IANS.