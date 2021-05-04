DMK’s I Periyasamy records highest victory margin in Assembly polls

Madurai :

This was his six Assembly poll victory, including consecutively winning the last four elections from the same constituency.





This time, Periyasamy, who handled revenue department during DMK’s 2006-11 regime, secured 1,65,809 votes. Among the 20 candidates in fray, M Thilagabama of PMK, which contested as part of the alliance headed by AIADMK, came a distant second with merely 30,238 votes thus handing him an unassailable margin of 1,35,571 votes.





This is the highest victory margin in 2021 Assembly polls. The second highest is by another DMK strongman, EV Velu, who won with a margin of 94,673 votes from his home ground, Tiruvannamalai, closely followed by A Krishnaswamy, also from the DMK, from Poonamallee constituency with a margin of 94,110 votes.





Meanwhile, R Sakkarapani of DMK emerged into the limelight with sixth consecutive victory from Oddanchatram Assembly constituency in Dindigul. He received 1,09,970 votes against the closest rival P Nataraj of AIADMK, who got 81,228 votes, and won by a comfortable margin of 28,742 votes.