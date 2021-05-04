Stalin’s first move: Sale of Remdesivir across TN

Chennai :

“For patients admitted in critical condition, Remdesivir is administered in private hospitals, which has been sold by the government in Chennai. I have asked the officials to sell Remdisivir in other important cities too,” said Stalin, in a statement.





A day after getting an overwhelming majority in the recently conducted Assembly election, Stalin held his first official meeting with Chief Secretary Rajeev Ranjan and Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan at his residence on Monday. The officials briefed him on the current COVID-19 situation in the State and about the steps taken to contain the spread.





Stalin said that he had asked the officials to take all required steps for effective treatment and containment of the spread. Following the complaints on shortage of oxygen beds, he also asked officials to ensure the required number of oxygen beds and related medicines as the surge in daily cases continue.





With the second wave spreading fast unlike the first one in Tamil Nadu, around 21,000 cases are being reported every day. Stalin, in a tweet, asked people to wear face masks and to follow social distance norms. He also asked people to follow the standard operating procedures laid down by the State government for effective control of the infection.