TN to soon build staff quarters for govt school teachers

Chennai :

There are about 35,000 government schools in the State with more than 2.25 lakh teachers on the roll. A senior official from the School Education Department told DT Next that there was no proper staff quarters scheme for the teachers in the State-run schools compared to their counterparts in government offices.





“Many teachers have to commute a long way to come to the schools in rural areas. It even affects their attendance during monsoon season,” he said.





Stating that teachers’ welfare associations have been requesting the government to construct staff quarters, the official said all district education officers have been asked to identify and send the measurement of free space available on all campuses.





Pointing out that houses would be constructed according to the space available, the official said the focus will be on the schools in hilly areas in the first phase.





“In the next phase, the quarters would be built in the schools functioning in rural areas. In case of lack of space, authorities have been asked to identify plots near the schools,” the official added.





He said the construction is expected to start within three to four months of identifying the plot and allocating the funds. “The quarters will be allotted according to seniority. In the final phase, we will focus on schools located in cities and suburban areas,” he said.





The scheme is expected to benefit at least 1.5 lakh teachers working in government schools. “Rents will be fixed for each house according to the square feet area and it will be deducted from their salaries.”