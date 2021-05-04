Cabinet berth can improve twin districts, feel residents

Thiruchirapalli :

Perambalur was carved out of the combined Tiruchy district in 1995 and later Ariyalur district was bifurcated from Perambalur in 2000 during the DMK government. However, the AIADMK, which formed government in 2002, cancelled the bifurcation and Ariyalur continued to be part of Perambalur district. In 2007, when DMK returned to power, Ariyalur district was created and separate buildings for the Collectorate and other offices were constructed there on.





In such a backdrop, Thamarai S Rajendran, who was elected from Ariyalur 10 years back, was appointed the Government Chief Whip by late chief minister J Jayalalithaa. In his capacity, Rajendran managed to bring a government medical college to the district, but it does not have adequate facilities that would be available in a medical college, residents said.





Though, elections after elections, both these districts had sent their representatives to the Assembly they were not given prominence in the government and thus both failed to witness any development other than the basic infrastructure like office buildings and road facility for heavy vehicles from the cement factories.





“Only if special attention was given to these districts, development would be possible and there are several other requirements which are yet to be fulfilled. If ministers are chosen from these districts, we will get at least basic requirements,” felt Balasubramanian, a social activist from Ariyalur.





He said that they have been demanding drinking water facilities through the combined drinking water schemes and job opportunities. As all the four segments have been won by the DMK front, people expect a ministerial berth to one of the members, he added.