TN Governor accepts Chief Minister Palaniswami's resignation

Chennai :

The Governor requested Palaniswami to continue till alternate arrangements are made.





In the April 6 elections to the Tamil Nadu Assembly, the DMK-led front had defeated the AIADMK-led front as per the results of Sunday, and this led to Palaniswami, who is also the joint coordinator of the AIADMK stepping down.





Newly-elected legislators of the DMK, which has secured a majority on its own in the 234-member Assembly will be meeting at party headquarters 'Anna Arivalam' on Tuesday to elect party President M.K. Stalin as their leader. Stalin, according to party leaders, will be sworn-in as the Chief Minister on May 7 in the Raj Bhavan premises in a simple function taking into account the surging cases of Covid.