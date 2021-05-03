Lotus blooms in TN again after 20 years

Chennai :

According to Murugan, the party had one lawmaker in 1996 and four in 2001 in Tamil Nadu assembly.





After a gap of 20 years, the BJP now has four lawmakers -C. Saraswathi from Modakurichi, M.R. Gandhi from Nagercoil, Vanathi Srinivasan from Coimbatore South and Nainar Nagenthran from Tirunelveli, Murugan said.





The BJP had contested in 20 seats and had won four.





Murugan also thanked all the alliance parties and the people who worked hard and voted for the party.