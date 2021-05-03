Landslide win for DMK in central region

Chennai :

Right from the morning, the Stalin-led party kept leading many of the seats across the region despite a delay in a few counting centres due to some technical issues.





To prove the claim of being the DMK front’s fortress, the party has made a clean sweep in several districts like Tiruchy where all nine segments were led by the DMK candidates, including Manapparai candidate who belongs to Manithaneya Makkal Katchi contesting in DMK symbol and Tiruchy East candidate of Christhuva Nallenna Iyakkam, who contested in DMK symbol.





While in the Karur district, there was a roller coaster leading between AIADMK, DMK and BJP candidates.





The DMK candidates of Aravakurichi, Krishnarayapuram and Kulithalai were leading after a few rounds of counting and its district in-charge V Senthil Balaji, who was also the Karur DMK segment candidate, was trailing against AIADMK candidate and Minister MR Vijayabaskar. However, he picked up after around five rounds and steadily moved upwards.





Similarly, both Ariyalur and Perambalur registered a sweep for the DMK party, including Ariyalur MDMK candidate K Chinnappa, who contested in DMK symbol.





However, AIADMK could lead one each in the districts like Thanjavur, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur and Pudukkottai, where, the AIADMK heavyweights R Vaithilingam, OS Manian, R Kamaraj and C Vijaya Baskar. Interestingly, Vaithilingam and Vijayabaskar were leading from the beginning itself while OS Manian and Kamaraj were struggling initially but later picked up well.