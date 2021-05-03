Kazhagam won today, Tamizhagam will win tomorrow: Stalin

Chennai :

“I wholeheartedly thank the heart of every person in Tamil Nadu who has directed DMK to govern the state for the sixth time. People of Tamil Nadu have given their overwhelming support to the DMK led alliance, realizing that Tamil Nadu and its people would do well if the state is handed over to DMK,” said Stalin in a statement issued late on Sunday. Reiterating the party's vain attempt to return to power in 2016 during Karunanidhi's time, Stalin said that they had strived every day since then to achieve it and the resounding victory was an acknowledgement for that hard work.





“I will cherish this as the certificate of appreciation of the people for the hard work done as a party and regime in the last 50 years. How many tests, worries, blames and accusations? My sincere thanks to the people for brushing aside the barbs fired at us,” Stalin said.





“I will be truthful to you. I will strive for you. My thoughts and actions would be for the people of the state,” Stalin said, thanking workers and leaders of his and alliance parties for laboring for the victory. He also thanked the leaders of regional and national parties, industrialists and actors for congratulating him on the victory. He summed up his statement saying, “Kazhagam (DMK) won. Tamizhagam (Tamil Nadu) said it today. Henceforth, Tamil Nadu will win. Future Tamil Nadu will say it.”





Leaders congratulate Stalin





Congress leader Rahul Gandhi lauded his ally Stalin and tweeted, “Congratulations to Shri MK Stalin for the victory. People of Tamil Nadu have voted for change and we will, under your leadership, prove to be a confident step in that direction. Best wishes.” West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, NCP leader Sharad Pawar, RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, NC leader Omar Abdullah and Samajwadi party leader Akhilesh Yadav also congratulated him. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted, "Congratulations to DMK leader, Thiru @mkstalin on his party’s victory in Tamil Nadu assembly elections. I extend my best wishes to him."



