COVID recoveries cross 3 lakh mark, slack in infection rate

Chennai :

According to Chennai Corporation data, as many as 3,03,531 persons have recovered in the city, which is 89 per cent recovery rate as of Sunday morning. In total, as many as 3,39,797 persons had contracted the virus in the city. On Saturday alone, 5,693 persons had recovered in Chennai, while 5,829 new cases were reported on the day.





Meanwhile, Chennai Corporation data shows that the highest number of recovered patients are in Anna Nagar zone, where 32,623 persons recovered from COVID-19 as of Sunday morning.





Apart from Anna Nagar, other central region zones such as Kodambakkam and Teynampet reported 31,168 and 29,606 recoveries.





On the other hand, as many as 4,791 persons had died due to the virus in the city, which is around 1.41 per cent case fatality rate (CFR).





In a positive sign, the growth rate of new cases is coming down in the city as Chennai recorded 4.2 per cent growth rate for the week. During the last week of March, the city had 7.9 per cent growth rate.





However, on Sunday, growth rate of new cases had come down less than zero in Manali, Tondiarpet and Thiruvottiyur zones, with Manali having -4.8 per cent growth rate - the lowest in the city. With 8.5 per cent growth rate, Valasaravakkam has the highest growth rate.