Sri Lanka's Tamil parties congratulate DMK leader M K Stalin on poll victory

Colombo :

Stalin, who is set to be the next Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu for the first time, expressed his "heartfelt thanks" to all the people of the state for mandating his party to govern Tamil Nadu for the sixth time.





"Our heartfelt congratulations to the DMK leader MK Stalin" main Tamil party TNA spokesman MA Sumanthiran tweeted.





"We would like to congratulate the DMK on taking over as the ruling party of Tamil Nadu and MK Stalin on becoming the chief minister of Tamil Nadu," said Mano Ganesan, the leader of the Tamil Progressive Alliance which is part of the main Opposition.





"Advance congratulations to Hon chief minister, my best wishes for a successful tenure," Angajan Ramanathan of the Freedom Party, an ally of the ruling SLPP, said in a tweet.





The assembly poll results for the four states of Assam, West Bengal, Kerala and Tamil Nadu along with UT Puducherry are being announced on Sunday.





As per the latest trends Mamata Banerjee-led TMC is again forming the government in West Bengal where it was locked in a high-octane contest with the BJP.





Similarly, the BJP is all set to retain Assam and the CPI(M) set to retain Kerala by defeating the Congress, as per the latest trends. The BJP also looked set to win Puducherry by defeating the Congress which was in power there. The BJP, with its senior ally AIADMK, lost Tamil Nadu to the DMK-led alliance.



