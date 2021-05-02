A recognition of my 50 years of public life, says emotional MK Stalin after DMK's sweep

Chennai :

DMK chief MK Stalin shared an emotional note on his official Twitter page, thanking his supporters and alliance partners for the massive win seen by the party on Sunday.





"The Party has been chosen to rule for the sixth time by the people of Tamil Nadu and I whole-heartedly thank them,” read the note, adding, "This victory is recognition of my 50 years of hard work, after so many trials, insults and slanders.”









MK Stalin thanked his party members and supporters for their hard work, as well as other party leaders, religious leaders, entrepreneurs, and film fraternities who sent him best wishes and congratulatory messages.









Further, Stalin said, "The party has won. This victory was given by the people of Tamil Nadu. From this moment, Tamil Nadu will continue to win.”