CM Edappadi Palanisami continues to lead after the 7th phase of counting

Chennai :

Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami continues to lead in the Edappadi constituency after the seventh phase of counting. Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam is currently beating out DMK’s Thanga Tamil Selvan in the Bodinayakanur constituency by 14,013 votes.





Health Minister C Vijayabhaskar was seen leading in the Viralimalai constituency by 5,425 votes at 11.45 am.





The counting of EVM votes began in most constituencies at 8.30 am following the conclusion of the counting of postal ballots.