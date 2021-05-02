Duraimurugan trails by 2700 votes at Katpadi after second round of counting

Chennai :

DMK veteran Duraimurugan trails by 2,700 votes at Katpadi after the second round of counting. A well-known face in the district, the DMK leader has previously won twice from neighbouring Assembly constituency Ranipet.





Meanwhile, after the initial phase of counting, DMK retains its hold in Trichy, with contestants KN Nehru (Trichy West) and Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi (Thiruverumbur) taking the lead in their constituencies. DMK Chief MK Stalin is leading in Kolathur after the second round EVM counting.