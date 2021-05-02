DMK continues to retain hold in Trichy

Chennai :

Following the first phase of EVM counting, DMK continues its hold over their fortress district of Trichy. The opposition party is leading in all nine constituencies in Trichy.





After the initial phase of counting, contestants KN Nehru (Trichy West) and Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi (Thiruverumbur) are taking the lead in their constituencies.





The counting of the votes began with ballot votes at 8.30 am on Sunday. About an hour after the counting began, CM K Palaniswami was leading in his home constituency of Edappadi, Salem district, and leader of the opposition, and DMK president M K Stalin was ahead in Kolathur constituency in Chennai.