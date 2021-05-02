Vote counting begins at 8.30 am in Tirupattur district

Chennai :

The counting of EVM votes started at 8.30 am once the counting of postal ballots concluded.





EVM ballot counting in the Vaniyambadi constituency will take 26 rounds as 13 candidates are in the fray through 361 booths.





In the Ambur constituency, which has 335 booths and 13 candidates, the total counting rounds expected are 24.





In the Jolorpet constituency, where 13 candidates are contesting, counting of votes from 340 booths is expected to go the full 25 rounds.





In the Tirupattur assembly segment, the 15 contesting candidates for whom votes were polled in 335 booths will have their votes counted through 24 rounds.