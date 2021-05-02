Tamil Nadu Election Result Live: Counting of postal ballots begins

Chennai :

Counting of votes polled in the April 6 Tamil Nadu assembly election began with ballot votes at 8 a.m on Sunday.

A total of 3,998 candidates are fighting it out to enter the 234-member Tamil Nadu assembly.

As per the Election Commission of India, 72.81 per cent of the 6.29 crore voters have cast their votes in the poll.

Apart from the Assembly election results, the bypoll results for the Kanniyakumari Lok Sabha constituency will also be known on Sunday.

The bypoll was fought mainly between former Union Minister and BJP's Pon Radhakrishnan and Congress candidate Vijay Vasanth, son of late MP H. Vasanth Kumar.

The assembly poll results will be crucial for the ruling AIADMK government led by Chief Minister K. Palaniswami and the principal opposition party DMK led by M.K. Stalin.

Majority of the pre-poll opinion survey and the exit polls predicted a large win for the 10 year power starved DMK.