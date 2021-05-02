Virus claims lives of three national-level bodybuilders

Chennai :

On Saturday, seven-time Mr India G Egambaram, retired railway staff and national jury of All India Body Building competitions died at the Perambur Railway Hospital here. The demise of 64-year-old Egambaram came amid young bodybuilders were discussing the demise of international body builders Jagdish Lad (34) of Baroda and 28-year-old Manoj Lakhan within the past 48 hours.





“The 34-year-old Mr India and 28-year-old Railways’ bodybuilder tested positive early this week and both collapsed without responding to treatment. In the past two days, three reputed national bodybuilders have died due to corona. Those owning gyms and offering physical training are under severe stress due to job loss and lack of opportunities,” said former Mr India T Aruna Giri, mourning the death of his friend Egambaram.





When corona can strike those doing workouts, this poses a challenge, added Aruna Giri, who is also an advisor to Tamil Nadu Body Building Association.