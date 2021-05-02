54 counting personnel in Pudukkottai test positive

Thiruchirapalli :

The EVMs belonging to all six Assembly segments have been kept at the counting centre at Government Women’s College, Pudukkottai and the counting has been scheduled on Sunday. Ahead of counting, over 3000 personnel including Returning Officers, Assistant Returning officers, Counting staff, police personnel and media personnel underwent RT- PCR test. According to sources from Pudukkottai Collectorate, 54 personnel tested positive. Though officials remained tight lipped about the development, sources confirmed the numbers and added that adequate staff were available on reserve.





5 officials on poll duty test COVID positive in Tiruchy, replaced





The Tiruchy district administration organised Assembly constituency wise camps for those who involve in the counting process and as many as 2,111 agents and 1,430 counting officials underwent either vaccination or swab test during which five revenue personnel tested positive and were replaced, said the District Collector and District Election Officer S Divyadharshini here on Saturday.





The District Collector said that the district administration was very particular to ensure everyone participating in the counting to undergo either vaccination or swab test and a segment wise special camps were organised in which five revenue personnel tested positive and they were replaced, she said.





She said that the COVID-19 protocol would be strictly maintained as per the Election Commission’s instruction and the people taking part in the counting would be allowed after screening them and the entry would be restricted to those who have the temperature above 98.6.





As many as 3,562 counting officials and police personnel would be deputed on duty while as many as 2,352 agents and their candidates would be present during the counting for all nine assembly segments from Tiruchy revenue district.





Meanwhile, the sanitary workers sanitised the entire counting centres across the district.