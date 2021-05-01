Pondy adds 1,379 more COVID-19 cases, aggregate reaches 60,001

Puducherry :





The Director said 48,921 patients have been discharged from hospitals after treatment so far. The infection and recovery rates were 1.36 percent and 81.53 percent respectively while 623 patients were discharged during last 24 hours. The new cases were spread over Puducherry 1100, Karaikal 113, Yanam 121 and Mahe 45. Karaikal and Mahe regions did not report any fresh fatality, he said. As many as 8.03 lakh samples have been examined so far and of them 7.95 lakh turned out to be negative. On the vaccination front, the official said 32,247 health workers and 18,882 front line workers have been vaccinated so far against Covid 19 in the Union Territory. As many as 1,48,352 people belonging either to the senior citizens category or those coming under 45 years with co morbidities have been vaccinated since March 1.

The deceased were in the age group ranging between 27 and 83 years. The 1,379 new cases were identified at the end of examination of 6,531 samples projecting a test positivity rate of 21.11 percent, Director of Health and Family Welfare Services S Mohan Kumar said. Total COVID 19 cases reported so far were 60,001 while there were 10,263 active cases comprising 1773 patients in hospitals and 8490 patients in home isolation.