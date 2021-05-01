With 2.8L cases, April records highest spike in 1 month

Chennai :

As many as 18,692 cases were reported on Friday, with 5,473 cases being logged in Chennai. The number of active cases in the city stands at 31,222.





Among other districts, Chengalpattu recorded 1,215 cases, while Coimbatore had 1,113 and Tiruvallur 905. Erode, Madurai, Salem, Krishnagiri, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli and Kancheepuram also reported a surge in daily cases.





As many as 113 deaths were reported in TN, including 30 with no comorbidities. The death toll crossed 14,000-mark and reached touched 14,046.





A total of 16,007 discharges from several hospitals across the State were reported on Friday, taking the total recoveries to 10,37,582. The testing of samples stood at 1,43,571 across the State in past 24 hours.





Meanwhile, 84,799 people were vaccinated on Friday, including 27,770 elderly, 42,504 people with comorbidities, 9,994 frontline workers and 4,531 healthcare workers. So far, 58,54,130 people have been vaccinated.