Randomisation of officials held for counting process

The second round of randomisation for officials who will be involved in counting process for all the nine segments in Tiruchy district was held on Friday.
Thiruchirapalli:
As many as 459 officials, including counting superintendents and micro observers, will be appointed for the counting of votes polled in the nine segments in Tiruchy revenue district.
According to District Collector and District Election Officer S Divyadharshini, 14 tables would be placed for each segment and each table would have a counting superintendent, counting assistant and a micro observer. Each table would be connected with CCTV cameras and they would be monitored by the officials.
On Friday, the randomisation of officials on duty was held in the presence of counting observers. Surya Madhaba Panigrahi (Srirangam), SN Girish (Tiruchy West), NBS Rajput (Tiruchy East), Krishna Kumar (Lalgudi), Ashok Kumar Dash (Mannachanallur), Surendra Ram (Musiri) and Manmath Kumar Pani (Thuraiyur) was held and Collector Divyadharshini presided over the process.
Security tightened
Meanwhile, Tiruchy City Police has decided to deploy 1,500 personnel, including 200 armed men, to provide security during the counting process, said Commissioner of Police A Arun here on Friday. The city police had charted out the security plan for the two counting centres – Saranathan Engineering College and Jamal Mohamed College. The Commissioner said that the election was conducted peacefully and in the similar way, the police department has been working to prevent any incidents during the counting on May 2, though there may not be any huge gathering and celebrations.
According to the arrangement, 1,500 service personnel, including 200 armed force members would be deployed on duty from the previous day on shift basis.
This apart, the police would also ensure strict implementation of lockdown norms, added the Commissioner.
General rules and regulations at counting centres
Apart from the coronavirus imposed restrictions, other regulations to be followed at the counting centres are
None will be allowed to carry sharp objects and objectionable materials inside the counting center
The candidates, chief agents, their counting agents will not be allowed to bring food, water and eatables etc.
The EC has banned victory procession, celebration and other activities
Only two persons allowed along with the candidate to receive the winning certificate
The candidates, chief agents, their counting agents should wear the badge clearly visible which is issued to them
Frisking will be done every time when the candidate/ agents leave the counting hall/security zone for refreshment etc., and re-entering again
No person in drunken state will be permitted inside the counting center premises
No candidates, chief agents, their counting agents will be allowed re-entry once they leave the outer periphery of the counting center
Vehicles with valid passes will only be allowed to enter the counting center
Elaborate security arrangements have been made in all important places and junctions across the entire jurisdiction
No additional persons other than candidate/chief agent/ counting agents should move out in view of the lockdown
