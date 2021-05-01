Randomisation of officials held for counting process

Thiruchirapalli :

As many as 459 officials, including counting superintendents and micro observers, will be appointed for the counting of votes polled in the nine segments in Tiruchy revenue district.





According to District Collector and District Election Officer S Divyadharshini, 14 tables would be placed for each segment and each table would have a counting superintendent, counting assistant and a micro observer. Each table would be connected with CCTV cameras and they would be monitored by the officials.





On Friday, the randomisation of officials on duty was held in the presence of counting observers. Surya Madhaba Panigrahi (Srirangam), SN Girish (Tiruchy West), NBS Rajput (Tiruchy East), Krishna Kumar (Lalgudi), Ashok Kumar Dash (Mannachanallur), Surendra Ram (Musiri) and Manmath Kumar Pani (Thuraiyur) was held and Collector Divyadharshini presided over the process.





Security tightened





Meanwhile, Tiruchy City Police has decided to deploy 1,500 personnel, including 200 armed men, to provide security during the counting process, said Commissioner of Police A Arun here on Friday. The city police had charted out the security plan for the two counting centres – Saranathan Engineering College and Jamal Mohamed College. The Commissioner said that the election was conducted peacefully and in the similar way, the police department has been working to prevent any incidents during the counting on May 2, though there may not be any huge gathering and celebrations.





According to the arrangement, 1,500 service personnel, including 200 armed force members would be deployed on duty from the previous day on shift basis.





This apart, the police would also ensure strict implementation of lockdown norms, added the Commissioner.



