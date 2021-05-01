3 textile showrooms sealed for COVID-19 violations in Salem

Coimbatore :

Acting on a tip that three popular showrooms located near Salem four road have been allowing customers clandestinely through back entry, a team of Corporation officials led by Assistant Commissioner Ram Mohan inspected the shops.





The officials were shocked to find a huge rush inside the shops without following social distancing norms and other COVID-19 protocol. The authorities issued a warning to the management and imposed a total fine amount of Rs 25,000 on all the three showrooms.





The showrooms, located in the heart of the city were also locked and sealed by authorities.





NEET coaching centre locked





Similarly, a private NEET coaching centre near Salem new bus stand area was sealed and its owner was slapped with a penalty of Rs 5,000.





The officials visited the centre on Thursday and found a large group of students preparing their lessons without wearing masks and following social distancing norms. The officials asked the students to go home before sealing the centre.





Officials claimed that the momentum of drive would be maintained to ensure that commercial entities fall in line to flatten the COVID-19 curve. The stringent action comes in the wake of a spurt in coronavirus cases in Salem district.





On Friday, the district reported 547 new cases taking the total number of persons under treatment to 3,503, while 10 persons have lost their lives to the virus.