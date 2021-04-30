Stalin appeals to cadres to stay at home on counting day

Chennai :

Noting that people of Tamil Nadu are facing difficulties during the pandemic, he told the cadres not to create confusion by celebrating the election victory. The DMK leader was citing the exit poll results of various channels which had predicted a landslide for the party-led front.

Stalin also said that the safety of the cadres and their families are more important than celebrating election results. In the appeal, he said that the safety aspect must be maintained by all cadres and they must strictly follow the Sunday lockdown to prevent the spread of the virus.

"Let the roads be empty on May 2 but our hearts overwhelm with joy over the election victory," he said.