Continuing the protests against the generation of oxygen in Sterlite plant, relatives of those who lost their lives and injured during the anti-Sterlite rally in Thoothukudi on May 22, 2018, approached the Thoothukudi Collector on Thursday.

Madurai : They carried photos of the victims who died in the firing and took out a silent procession to the Collectorate and raised slogans against oxygen generation from Sterlite plant.