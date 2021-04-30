O2 shortage talk in GH just a rumour: Thoothukudi Collector

Madurai :

To allay fears of the public, the Collector gave a detailed explanation saying that 10.06 KLD oxygen was available at the hospital’s 16 KLD liquid medical oxygen tanks, including 160 ‘B’ type and 97 ‘D’ type cylinders until Wednesday night, to provide required treatment to patients down with COVID





According to hospital sources, of the total 1,212 beds, 700 have been allotted for COVID patients. While 550 have been enabled with oxygen support, efforts were on to equip the rest of the beds also with oxygen facilities. Further, adequate stock of Remdesivir was being maintained and healthcare staff were engaged round the clock to provide care.