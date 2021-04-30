Quake of 2.3 magnitude creates mild tremors in Nellai, KKNPP safe

A ‘minor earthquake’ of 2.3 magnitude triggered ‘mild tremors’ in Tirunelveli and Kanniyakumari districts on Thursday, but the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant located in the former was running ‘safe’ officials said. There were no reports of any damage to life or property, they said.
Thirunelveli:
According to the National Center for Seismology, the epicenter was 63 km east of Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala, with a depth of five km. The tremors were felt at 3.37 pm.
Tirunelveli Collector V Vishnu, in a swift response, allayed fears of the people and said that he spoke to the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant (KKNPP) site director and confirmed that the plant was safe.
According to S Selvam, Assistant Professor, Department of Geology, V O Chidambaram College, Thoothukudi, as per the seismic zone intensity map, Kudankulam is a safe and low risk zone. Kudankulam comes under zone -1 of the seismograph with an intensity level of six, Selvam added.
Conversations