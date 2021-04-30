Quake of 2.3 magnitude creates mild tremors in Nellai, KKNPP safe

Thirunelveli :

According to the National Center for Seismology, the epicenter was 63 km east of Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala, with a depth of five km. The tremors were felt at 3.37 pm.





Tirunelveli Collector V Vishnu, in a swift response, allayed fears of the people and said that he spoke to the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant (KKNPP) site director and confirmed that the plant was safe.





According to S Selvam, Assistant Professor, Department of Geology, V O Chidambaram College, Thoothukudi, as per the seismic zone intensity map, Kudankulam is a safe and low risk zone. Kudankulam comes under zone -1 of the seismograph with an intensity level of six, Selvam added.