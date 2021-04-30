CEO: No entry for counting agents if body temp is over 98.6 degree F

Chennai :

A total of 16,387 employees will take part in the counting process and the entry restrictions will be in place for all the 76 counting centres, the CEO said.





All counting measures are progressing at fast pace and the district election officers are ready for the counting day. To a query on the proposed total lockdown on May 2, CEO said that the final decision on the lockdown will be taken by the state government. We are adhering to the standard corona protocol guidelines issued by the Election Commission, Sahoo said.





According to a poll official, a minimum of 14 tables will be used for counting of votes in constituency with less than 2 lakh votes and in case of constituencies that has polled more than 2.5 lakh votes a maximum of 30 counting tables will be placed. For constituencies like Harbour, Royapuram and Egmore the tables will be minimal and maximum tables will be put to use for Shozhinganallur Assembly constituency, the official said.





The counting of votes will commence at 8 am starting with postal votes and from 8.30 the EVMs will be counted. The EC had also banned the political parties to conduct electoral victory rallies and celebrations on May 2 and only two representatives can accompany the winning candidates to avail the certificate of election from returning officers. The poll officials had formed a three tier security system at 76 counting stations and the votes of vacant Kanniyakumari Lok Sabha seat will also be counted on May 2.