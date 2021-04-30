Closure of big shops in Vellore to render over 50,000 jobless

Vellore :

Vellore Corporation officials along with police personnel are on a drive to enforce the government order. The 3,000 sqft measurement was announced after several collectors approached the home secretary seeking clarity on how to categorise a “big showroom,” officials explained.





Vellore Zone II sanitation officer Sivakumar told DT Next, “13 showrooms have been closed on the service road along the national highway at Sathuvachary.”





Vellore Commissioner C Sankaran said, “a total of 21 showrooms were closed on Wednesday. But extended closure for the duration of the lockdown will be decided only after an inspection.”





The CEO of a popular consumer durables chain of shops said, “There is no logic behind the government order. When bigger showrooms, which have space to ensure social distancing, are closed, people will throng smaller shops, which may lead to more infections and turn into super spreaders.”





The CMD of the group said, “around 100 workers are dependent on such closed big showrooms for livelihood. Now their families will be in deep financial trouble. Without business, the managements will be unable to pay them salaries even if they continue to be on the rolls. Having already learnt a bitter lesson from the plight of migrant workers during the first wave, the government should allow bigger showrooms, which have ample space to follow all COVID safety measures, to function as usual.”





Meanwhile consumer electronics and household appliances (CEHA) dealers’ association in a letter to the chief secretary requested to allow big showrooms to operate with 50 per cent staff and serve only 10 customers at a time.