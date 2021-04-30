HC seeks status of beds in TN to cater to COVID exigencies

Chennai :

The first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy sought the State to submit the details about the beds that have been planned ahead to handle any kind of exigencies by Friday, on accounting for submissions from the advocates who were present during the virtual hearing on Thursday.





Advocate NGR Prasad pointed out that a single counter established for selling Remdesivir remains crowded, posing fears of it turning into a super spreader of the infection. Claiming that not all who stood in line could get the medicine from the counter, he suggested creating such centres in every district and also deploying mobile units.





However, the bench pointed out that with a supply of just 59,000 vials from the Centre, no purpose would be served by opening additional centres.





The bench was also informed that there was no security in the hospital precincts leading to a complete free for all, and that the shortage of class D staff was leaving hospitals in most the districts unclean. During the hearing, the bench suggested the use of hostels and schools to create more beds.