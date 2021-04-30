Advantage DMK in TN, TMC edge in WB

New Delhi :

The exit poll numbers were largely a setback for the Congress, which while falling short in Assam and Kerala may also lose its government in Puducherry to the opposition alliance of AINRC-BJP-AIADMK.





In TN, Axis My India and CNX forecast a big win for the DMK-led alliance that also includes the Congress. They gave 175-195 and 160-170 respectively for the DMK-Congress-led alliance in the 234-member assembly. The AIADMK-led alliance, which includes the BJP, was projected to get 38-54 and 58-68 respectively. Today’s Chanakya predicted 164-186 seats for the DMK combine and 46-68 for the incumbent AIADMK-led alliance.





Exit polls were, however, divided in their forecast for the West Bengal polls. India Today-Axis My India predicted a neck-and-neck contest, Republic-CNX polls gave the BJP a slight edge, Times Now-C Voter predicted a clear majority for the TMC.





Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan may defy the norm in his state of the two main alliances alternating in power by leading the CPM-led alliance to another spell in power, going by various exit polls. In Assam, India Today-Axis My India predicted 75-85 seats for the BJP-led combine in the 126-member assembly and 40-50 to the Congress-led opposition.





Today’s Chanakya predicted 61-79 seats for the saffron alliance and 47-65 for the Congress-led opposition in Assam. Republic-CNX gave the ruling saffron alliance 74-84 and the opposition 40-50, while Times Now-C Voter gave them 65 and 59 seats respectively.