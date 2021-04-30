Complaints of vax registration apps crashing continue in TN

Chennai :

However, a large number of people were still unable to register through CoWIN portal, Umang app or Arogya Setu app as the sites and mobile applications crashed multiple times after the vaccination registration was opened on Wednesday and there were no improvements reported even on the next day.





Meanwhile, people who were able to register, awaited scheduling the vaccination as the CoWIN portal was yet to open slots for those between the age group of 18-44 years. The State Health Department officials said that the slots for the age group of 18-44 age group will be opened soon, whereas senior officials from the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine say that the registration slots are likely to open from Friday.





Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan said on Thursday that the State Health Department added additional beds at government hospitals in the city, including 250 of them at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital and 200 beds at Government Stanley Hospital. The hospital already has a bed strength of 1,200 and an additional 1250 beds, which will include 900 oxygen beds.





Tamil Nadu has received an approximate number of 61.82 lakh doses of vaccines, including about 52 lakh doses of Covishield till date. Meanwhile, a total of 9.82 lakh doses of Covaxin have been received in the State.